The sanctuary state of New York has refused to hand over more than 16,000 criminal illegal aliens to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) since President Donald Trump took office in January 2025.

On Monday, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials released data showing that from January 20, 2025, through October 8, 2026, the state of New York refused to honor 16,070 ICE detainers placed on illegal aliens charged or convicted of crimes.

“While sanctuary politicians continue to release dangerous criminals onto their streets, our brave law enforcement officers will continue to risk their lives to arrest these heinous criminals and make America safe again,” DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said. “Illegal aliens have no sanctuary in America.”

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Of those illegal aliens with ICE detainers whom New York has refused to turn over, there are more than 52,000 criminal charges and convictions — including murder, kidnapping, sex crimes, drunk driving, burglary, robbery, weapons offenses, drug possession, and assault.

“We enforce these laws with no help from Mayor Mamdani and Governor Hochul,” Mullin said. “The Trump administration is committed to protecting the American people in every city and every state, and we won’t let sanctuary politicians stand in our way. If you’re a state or local politician, your best bet is to cooperate with us so we can all make America safe again.”

Last week, two illegal aliens from the Dominican Republic, both released into the United States by the Biden administration, were accused of stabbing an off-duty New York Police Department (NYPD) officer.

DHS officials said both illegal aliens were previously arrested by the NYPD but were released from jail before ICE agents could lodge a detainer against them. The illegal aliens remain at-large.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.