Leftists zeroed in on U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers Saturday, boxing them into a parking lot in Salem, Oregon.

The officers were conducting targeted enforcement operations in the area when the incident happened near a Walgreens in the lot on Lancaster Drive, the Post Millennial’s Katie Daviscourt reported.

“Anti-ICE ‘rapid response’ networks mobilized to disrupt operations. Some of them brought weapons and used violence against officers, prompting the deployment of crowd control munitions, including tear gas and pepper balls, according to bystander video,” she wrote.

One video showed a person dressed in dark clothing smack a black SUV’s side mirror with a baseball bat. “Get the fuck out of Salem!” another person was heard yelling at the officers.

Moments later, one of the black SUVs went nose-to-nose with a silver vehicle, pushing it out of the way:

Daviscourt reported individuals that appeared to belong to the group known as Antifa were also at the scene.

President Donald Trump in 2025 signed an order designating Antifa as a domestic terrorist organization, AFP reported at the time.

The order said, “Because of the aforementioned pattern of political violence designed to suppress lawful political activity and obstruct the rule of law, I hereby designate Antifa as a ‘domestic terrorist organization.'”

Federal sources told Daviscourt “that local and state law enforcement did not help manage the crowd of weapon-wielding rioters attacking ICE agents so they could escape to safety.”

“We are on our own,” those sources said.

Video posted Friday showed what appeared to be officers in Salem grappling with multiple leftists that had surrounded them outside a gas station. The leftists were seen waving foreign flags at the officers’ vehicles:

“ICE has also been actively surging in Oregon. The first large increase in the sanctuary state since last year. I’ve been hesitant to report on the surge for officer safety reasons, but Portland anti-ICE activists are starting to get riled up again, and local news is reporting on the increase,” Daviscourt reported Thursday:

The news came as President Trump’s administration has been working to find and deport criminal illegal aliens that have wreaked havoc on communities across the nation.

Breitbart News reported this week that ICE arrested illegal aliens convicted of child sexual abuse, burglary, and drug trafficking, along with other crimes.