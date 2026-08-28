Kellogg: We Need Inspectors on Ground in Iran to Have a Win

During an interview aired on Thursday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Katie Pavlich Tonight,” former Trump National Security Adviser and former Trump Envoy Keith Kellogg said that “we don’t have eyes on the enriched uranium” in Iran. And “when you write the memorandum, write the agreement, whatever you write, the IAEA needs to have unfettered access to every one of those sites” which means having people on the ground.

Kellogg began, “I’m still concerned that we don’t have eyes on the enriched uranium. That’s really the reason we went there. It wasn’t necessarily the Strait of Hormuz.”

He added that “we’ve totally destroyed their military…sunk their entire navy, put them at real risk. Now, are they going to still have drones? Yep. Are they still going to have ballistic missiles? Yep. But the reason President Trump did something — and is the first president to do it — was to get rid of their enriched uranium, and he’s got that buried now underneath those facilities — those mountains. So, until we have eyes on the target, though, I wouldn’t say we’re completely done.”

He further stated, “I go back to what Ronald Reagan used to say, trust, but verify. Okay, the fact is, we trust you, but I want to put people on the ground. And they don’t have to be Americans, they can be the IAEA, go and check out the enriched uranium, make sure we got it all, so they can’t develop a nuclear weapon. That’s the reason we went to war primarily, and that’s the reason we need to make sure that the job is done. So, to me, the job’s not done until you actually get it.”

Kellogg added, “I think you have to have, when you write the memorandum, write the agreement, whatever you write, the IAEA needs to have unfettered access to every one of those sites. … That’s going to mean people on the ground.”

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