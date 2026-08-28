Democrat Hillary Clinton apparently does not like that President Donald Trump, the man to whom she lost the 2016 presidential election, has renamed Lake Ontario.

In a social media post Thursday, Clinton had a simple message regarding the change, writing “It’s Lake Ontario.”

As of Friday morning, the comments on her X post were turned off.

Trump signed an executive order Thursday changing Lake Ontario’s name to Lake America, Breitbart News reported:

The order specifically instructs Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum to update the lake’s name in the Geographic Names Information Service. […] When asked what message the name change sends, Trump said there was “no message” he was sending to Canada, but proceeded to say America’s neighbor to the north has long been “ripping” the United States off.

The president made the move amid trade tensions with Canada after a trade deal failed and a U.S. official called it a “missed opportunity” on behalf of America’s northern neighbor.

U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer said, “Canada declined to finalize the trade deal under the terms agreed earlier this week. Despite the U.S. offer to Canada to receive the best treatment of any major exporter to our market, new demands and walk backs of other commitments by Canada upended the careful balance reached in the past days. This is a missed opportunity for Canada to partner with the U.S.”

In a recent video, Trump showed a map of Lake Ontario, noting it was in Canada and the United States “but we’re gonna make a little change” and said it would now be called Lake America:

“And all it takes is a good pen and some intelligence,” he said before crossing out Lake Ontario and writing its new name on the map.

“So now we have a lake, and now we have a gulf because we have the Gulf of America and now we have Lake America without the ‘of.’ Thank you very much, everybody,” he stated.