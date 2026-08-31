Hero Swimmer Who Took on Lia Thomas Attacked by Keith Olbermann

Saturday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Former Division I swimmer Kaitlynn Wheeler talked about Keith Olbermann.

Wheeler said, “He’ll never have to experience the things that the female athletes out there have experienced, including myself, including Riley Gaines.”

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