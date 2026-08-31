McCaskill: Texas, Kansas, Mississippi ‘Now on the Board’ for Dems

Monday on MS NOW’s “Deadline,” former Senator Claire McCaskill said Texas, Kansas and Mississippi are “now on the board” for Democratic candidates to win in November.

McCaskill said, “Corruption was a big part of the election of 2006. Obviously, the Iraq war was even a bigger part of it, and we didn’t have the financial economic stresses that families are feeling right now because of inflation and increased costs. You know, I will say this, I do think candidate quality matters. And I think some of these states are now on the board because of candidate quality. Talarico is one example.”

She continued, “Another really good example is what’s going on in Kansas. I mean, we’re talking about two candidates that are faith forward. One is Talarico, who has used his faith as something of a lean into his campaign, and we’ve got this minister in in Kansas who has the largest Methodist church in the country.”

She added, “He does mainstream, let’s follow what Jesus said and be kind to other people, look after our neighbors, don’t don’t commit crimes, don’t commit moral crimes. And he’s doing all this in a way that is not talking down to people. It’s talking to people. And I think Kansas is —and they have a Democratic governor in Kansas. So I think people who are discounting states like Kansas and even Mississippi, where we’ve got a prosecutor running down there with the black vote surging because of what the Republicans have done to the Voting Rights Act, I think we could have some surprises on election night.”

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