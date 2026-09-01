Moulton: There’s Room for DSA in Democratic Party, Media Overblow Differences Between Them, Other Dems

On Tuesday’s edition of NBC’s “Meet the Press NOW,” U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) said that there is room in the Democratic Party for DSA candidates, and “they are speaking to the needs of their communities.” He also argued that “it’s the media that [play] up the differences between different Democratic candidates.”

Guest host Monica Alba asked, “Congressman, your House colleague, Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL), said that Democratic Socialist members, quote, can’t coexist with me. Where do you stand on that? Is there room in the Democratic Party for DSA candidates?”

Moulton answered, “Yes. Look, they are speaking to the needs of their communities. And it’s a democracy, right? [Their] communities, like parts of New York City, for example have selected these candidates. And, ultimately, if we want to be a majority party, we’ve got to have the majority points of view. So, we’re going to have to work out these differences. But, at the end of the day, I really think it’s the media that [play] up the differences between different Democratic candidates. You can have a big debate about how to exactly get everybody healthcare. But I believe healthcare is a human right. I think every Democrat out there wants every person in America to have healthcare. What a contrast with the Republicans, who are taking it away from millions of people as we speak.”

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