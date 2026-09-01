MS NOW’s Glaude: Republicans Are ‘White Supremacists’

Tuesday on MS NOW’s “Deadline,” Princeton University professor and network contributor Eddie Glaude, Jr. said Republicans are “white supremacists.”

Host Alicia Menendez said, “Michigan is the state that is paying the most of any state in the country because of Trump’s tariff war. It is also the state with a slew of important races, including a Senate race that is a must win for both parties. So what do Republicans do? They send in Vice President JD Vance to demonize Michigan’s Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate, Abdul El-Sayed. And saying this at a rally yesterday, ‘There is something about Abdul El-Sayed that is very, very evil and on the rise in the United States of America today. And it is people who see themselves not as citizens of a common nation, fighting for every single person, whether they are Jewish or Christian, whether they are black or white or brown, but see themselves as fighting for one group at the expense of others. And that is how, ladies and gentlemen, you destroy the United States of America.'”

She asked, “Who speaks like that, much less someone who’s the vice president of the United States?”

Glaude said, “Well, who speaks like that? Well, I mean white nationalists, someone who might be a member of the nationalist conservative movement.”

He continued, “Now, Mike Rogers, of course, has folks who are members of the KKK around him, has folks who are associated with the white nationalists around him, but somehow this guy is foreign and antithetical to the American project.”

He added, “We refuse to name the devil that has us by the throat. These people are white supremacists and the problem with El-Sayed is he is Muslim.”

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