Newsom: Reopening Coal Plants Is ‘As Dumb As We Want to Be’

During an interview with PBS released on Tuesday’s “Settle In” podcast, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) stated that we are as “Dumb as we want to be” by reopening coal power plants.

Newsom said that “Climate risk is financial risk” as it relates to utility liability.

He added, “Look, why are beef prices so high? Drought issues. … No one’s connecting the damn dots, it’s extraordinary to me. It’s actually jaw-dropping that no one’s connecting these damn dots. And you saw the new numbers that just came out of the U.N. We’re as dumb as we want to be. We know what climate change is, greenhouse gases from burning coal, people are reopening coal plants? Importing oil fuel? Dumb as we want to be. California dominates in clean energy.”

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