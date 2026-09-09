Clancy Defense Attorney Kevin Reddington: ‘I’m Not Ever Going to Agree This Young Lady Do a Day in Jail’

Wednesday on CBS’s “This Morning,” Lindsay Clancy defense attorney Kevin Reddington said that while he remained open to the prospect of a plea deal with prosecutors, he would be opposed to incarceration for Clancy, who was charged with fatally strangling her three children before a judge declared a mistrial last week for the alleged crimes.

“Let’s say your client does not get a pardon from, or say that does not move on from just the state case, you have also you would be open to a plea deal,” co-host Norah O’Donnell said. “What would that plea deal look like?”

“It’s up to [Plymouth District Attorney] Tim [Cruz],” Reddington said. “He could reduce the charge to second-degree [murder]. We could waive the jury, go the trial jury way or we could reduce it lower, the mental health component. It’s all up to Tim.”

“You say it’s up to Tim, but what would you like?” co-host Gayle King asked. “What does it look like to you?”

Reddington replied, “You know, I know enough to know that it doesn’t matter what I’d like. All I know is that I’m not going to ever agree that this young lady do a day in jail.”

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