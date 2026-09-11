Dem Rep. Crow: Need to Bring Back ACA Subsidies So Premiums Affordable

On Thursday’s broadcast of Bloomberg’s “Balance of Power,” Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) said that Democrats want to “reinstate the ACA subsidies, so we can get premiums under control. Healthcare premiums are gutting Americans’ pocketbooks, it’s out of control, people are losing their healthcare, and we can do something about it.”

Co-host Kailey Leinz asked, “If you can win the majority, what is the first line item, what is action item number one for Democrats? And even if you do have a majority and would like to enact that in Congress, President Trump is still going to be the occupant of the White House for two more years. So, what can you really promise voters you can change while he’s still in office?”

Crow answered, “Number one, stop the war in Iran, which is costing hundreds of billions of dollars and increasing energy prices. Number two, pursue accountability and end corruption and the tens of billions of dollars that are being wasted and the fraud and the abuse at the Department of Defense and in every government agency that’s going into the pockets of cronies and donors instead of to the programs or to taxpayers. Number three is fix the devastation to the healthcare system, reinstate the ACA subsidies, so we can get premiums under control. Healthcare premiums are gutting Americans’ pocketbooks, it’s out of control, people are losing their healthcare, and we can do something about it.”

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