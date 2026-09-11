Trump: Iran War Will End Even if GOP Loses Because People ‘Think if We Lose,’ I’ll Be Mad and ‘Just Take Care of Business’

During an interview aired on Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” President Donald Trump defended his prediction that the Iran War will end after the 2026 midterm elections and responded to a question on why the war will end if Republicans lose the elections by saying that “a lot of people think if we lose, then I’ll be much more angry and I’ll just take care of business, that’s another way of doing it.”

Host Laura Ingraham said that Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is “trying to wait out the midterms as well, isn’t he?”

Trump responded, “I think a lot of people are. So, Iran’s — as soon as they’re — by the way, the war will end right after the midterms.”

Ingraham then asked, “If Republicans win. But if Republicans lose in the midterms, why would the Iran War end?”

Trump answered, “Well, I think a lot of people think if we lose, then I’ll be much more angry and I’ll just take care of business, that’s another way of doing it. Either way, they lose.”

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