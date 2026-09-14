Burgum: Natural Gas Shortages Most Likely in State Blocking Pipelines

On Monday on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings,” Interior Secretary Doug Burgum speculated about a possible natural gas crunch amid threats abroad.

Burgum warned that while some places globally could see a natural gas shortage, domestically, states currently blocking pipeline construction could be the problem.

“The U.S. Gulf Coast is booming, and you were talking about that $20 spread,” “Mornings” co-host Lauren Simonetti said. “I mean, natural gas here is, what, under $3, and it’s $25 in Europe. Your tanks are at the lowest level in 15 years. Are they worried about a very cold winter and not being prepared? And how will we help them?”

Burgum replied, “Well, I think, again, the United States is — if there’s any places where we’re going to have shortage, it’s because of states, not because of federal policy. There are states that have blocked natural gas pipelines, like New York, where we’ve got all kinds of gas in Pennsylvania, but we can’t get it to homes in New England because of the climate extremists blocking pipelines across our country. The United States, at the federal level, doing everything we can. It’s one of the themes in this conference, is permitting, is how do we drive permitting to bring more production online and more distribution of that production online globally.”

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