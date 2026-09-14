Warren: Congress Needs to Immediately Pass Bare Bones AI Regulations

Monday on MS NOW’s “All In,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said Congress should immediately pass bare bones regulations on AI.

Warren said, “I think there’s enough pressure on Congress that we could put together the bare bones of some regulation over AI. And here’s the thing. There’s a lot of stuff we need to do, kind of a longer arc on on things we need to fix up in AI, serious problems. But we’re talking right now about the potential for injury in a very short time frame, an injury that could be very serious and that has a way of focusing the mind. So what I’d like to see Congress do right now is, let’s not form a committee. Let’s not all do the blah, blah. Let’s actually get together and say it’s time to pass some meaningful curbs over AI and pass them through. And then maybe the president can take a little time out from the next round of gold, encrusting his ballroom, or building his triumphal arch, or raking in more crypto money and actually sign it into law. That’s what we need to do.”

She added, “If he will stay out of our way, we can actually do this, because that is where the president seems to be. He doesn’t see a profit in it for himself to regulate AI, and therefore he doesn’t want to do it.”

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