NYT’s Swan: Gaza ‘Replaced a Lot’ of ‘Woke One’ Litmus Tests

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” New York Times White House Reporter and author Jonathan Swan said that “there’s actually an effort to get away from what AOC has called woke one. But the new litmus test is Gaza and genocide. That’s replaced a lot of these old litmus tests.” And “It’s completely oriented itself around Israel.”

Swan said, “The interesting thing is that there were all these other litmus tests that existed in 2020, and you see politicians like Pete Buttigieg took out — he had his pronouns on his social media account. He got rid of them. So, there’s actually an effort to get away from what AOC has called woke one. But the new litmus test is Gaza and genocide. That’s replaced a lot of these old litmus tests.”

Later, Swan said that he “can’t really make sense of where the line is anymore or what gets you cancelled…but the one issue, as you said before, seems to be Gaza. That seems to be the one thing where they’ve oriented themselves around a litmus test. … Like, you don’t hear candidates say, mask mandates and defund the police, they’re actually running away from all of that stuff. It’s completely oriented itself around Israel.”

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