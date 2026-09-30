Subramanyam: AI Companies Won’t ‘Do What’s In Their Best Interests’, Just ‘Enough’ to ‘Stay Ahead’, Be ‘Marketable’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Elizabeth Vargas Reports,” Rep. Suhas Subramanyam (D-VA) criticized the Trump administration’s approach to AI regulation by saying that companies will “only do just enough to still stay ahead of their competition and just enough to make sure their product is still marketable. They’re not going to do what’s in their best interests.”

Subramanyam said that President Donald Trump “wants the companies to decide how they want to police themselves. And the companies are beholden to shareholders, beholden to business interests that will make sure that they only do just enough to still stay ahead of their competition and just enough to make sure their product is still marketable. They’re not going to do what’s in their best interests. And we’ve seen that these companies have released models that they even can’t control because they’re not including safety from the very beginning.”

He added that you don’t have to choose between strong innovation and guardrails, without regulations, AI development won’t happen because people will be against it, and “if you don’t have anything binding, anything with teeth to actually ensure that everyone will follow the same rules, then companies will only do just enough. And this is to say nothing of foreign companies, right? Or China, right? We haven’t done anything on that front either.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett