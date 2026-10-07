Coons: Should Re-Examine Israel Relationship, Including Joint Development, ‘All’ Weapons ‘Hotly Debated’ in Senate

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Bloomberg’s “Balance of Power,” Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) stated that “we should have a re-examination of our relationship” between the U.S. and Israel and “part of our re-examination needs to be looking at what weapons systems we’re developing jointly, what technology we’re developing jointly.” He also said that “we have hotly debated in the Senate over the last year, things from purely civilian items, but with military applications, like bulldozers, and things with purely military applications…I think all of that has to be reconsidered and debated.”

Co-host Kailey Leinz asked, “Well, and if you potentially become the chair of the Foreign Relations Committee in the new Senate, as you talk about a re-examination of this relationship, could that also mean re-examining the arms that are provided to Israel if there is no peace solution by that time and they’re continuing to prosecute, not just what is happening in the Gaza Strip, but elsewhere as well, including Lebanon, could you see yourself deciding that there should be restrictions around what is provided?”

Coons answered, “Look, Prime Minister Netanyahu himself has suggested that, as we negotiate the next MOU between the United States and Israel, we should seriously consider ending the direct donation to Israel of American military aid. We sell weapons, sophisticated, advanced weapons, to dozens and dozens of countries. Israel is and will remain our ally. And I think — I’ll stand by what I said, we should have a re-examination of our relationship.”

He added, “I think a part of our re-examination needs to be looking at what weapons systems we’re developing jointly, what technology we’re developing jointly. Some of the missile defense systems that have largely defended Israel from Iran were jointly developed between the United States and Israel, and there is real benefit to the American people in that.”

Coons further stated, “These 2,000-pound bombs have overwhelmingly been used on civilian targets in the war against Hamas in Gaza. And I think that was partly the cause for the pause by the Biden administration on their transfer. I thought that what was notified by the Trump administration was broader than just that transfer. And we have hotly debated in the Senate over the last year, things from purely civilian items, but with military applications, like bulldozers, and things with purely military applications, like the bombs you’re referencing. I think all of that has to be reconsidered and debated.”

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