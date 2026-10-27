U.K. Amb. to U.S. on France: ‘Weight of Welfare’ for Aging, Migration Are Issues

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” British Ambassador to the U.S. Christian Turner discussed the situation in France and said that “the weight of welfare for aging populations, that’s a challenge. The good news in the U.K. is that we’re acting on that. Our net migration is down 82%. And we’ve removed over 80,000 foreigners who don’t have a right to be in the country.” And the reason he is “confident that we won’t be seeing these scenes in the U.K.” is due to “some of the action that we’re taking.”

Turner said, “I think two things I’d say: First, is a story of growth, and, in the end, all our populations want to see growth, and the weight of welfare for aging populations, that’s a challenge. The good news in the U.K. is that we’re acting on that. Our net migration is down 82%. And we’ve removed over 80,000 foreigners who don’t have a right to be in the country.”

Host Bret Baier cut in to ask, “So, you do think there’s a direct tie to migration, immigration, and what’s happening inside of France?”

Turner answered, “Well, all of our countries are acting against irregular migration and trying to keep our borders secure. So, I think that is part of the story that often get raises with me. But the reason I am confident that we won’t be seeing these scenes in the U.K. is because some of the action that we’re taking. So, it’s both a story of trying to promote economic growth and deal with some of those other issues. On economic growth, we were the fastest-growing economy in the G7 in the first half of this year, and the IMF has actually just raised its forecast of us and praising the work we’re doing to try and reduce our deficit. So, I think action can be taken.”

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