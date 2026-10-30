Dem Rep. DelBene: Might Vote to Impeach Hegseth in Lame Duck, ‘Top Priority’ Is Costs

On Thursday’s edition of CBS’s “The Takeout,” Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-WA) stated that “we might even see a vote” on impeaching Secretary of War Pete Hegseth “when we get back in the lame duck.” But when it comes to impeaching President Donald Trump, “I think that people want us to focus on costs, lowering costs for people. That’s our top priority.” Although she said “fighting the corruption that we see, holding the administration accountable. We have the ability to do oversight, bringing folks together” are also at the top of the list.

Host and CBS News Chief Washington Correspondent Major Garrett asked, “In January or February of the next year, is there a move to impeach Pete Hegseth as the Defense Secretary, yes or no?”

DelBene responded, “Well, I think we might even see a vote when we get back in the lame duck. … There’s one that might be — that, already, Speaker Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) sent us home early because he didn’t want that vote to come up.”

Garrett then cut in to ask, “So, it might happen there. How about President Trump?”

DelBene responded, “I think that people want us to focus on costs, lowering costs for people. That’s our top priority.”

Garrett cut in, “Not impeaching the President?”

DelBene then said, “And fighting the corruption that we see, holding the administration accountable. We have the ability to do oversight, bringing folks together. Those are top priorities for us.”

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