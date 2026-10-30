Dem U.S. House Nominee Pan on Voting for Gas Tax: Iran War Making Things Unaffordable

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Story Is,” Democratic U.S. House nominee Richard Pan responded to his opponent, Rep. Kevin Kiley (I-CA) criticizing him for voting for a gas tax by saying that Kiley “voted to continue this war in Iran that’s jacking up gas prices. That is what’s making things unaffordable.”

In reference to Kiley, host Elex Michaelson asked, “He said that he voted against the tariffs in Congress, and that you, in the legislature, voted for a gas tax that [has] made things more expensive, and that you’ve put on more regulations on the people in California, which has made the state less friendly to business. And he says you’ve actually made the state less affordable. How do you respond to that?”

Pan responded, “Well, you know what? I think he’s distorting what he’s done. I would point out that, as a doctor, I worked hard to get more people healthcare coverage, right? I’m a small business owner, so I know what small businesses face, as well, including regulations. In fact, I actually worked to lift some regulations that didn’t seem like they actually were effective, and also, it made things harder for small businesses. And I think what’s most important, though, is, I’ve been working with families, and families are really struggling with the cost of living. And so, Kevin Kiley voted to continue this war in Iran that’s jacking up gas prices. That is what’s making things unaffordable. And of course, that’s now making groceries more expensive as well. And people are worried about losing their healthcare, and he voted for Donald Trump’s signature bill to strip healthcare away from millions of people in California, including thousands in his own district. And he doesn’t want to talk about that.”

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