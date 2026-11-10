Bennie Thompson: I Would ‘Support’ Impeaching Trump

Tuesday on CNN’s “OutFront,” Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) said he would “support” impeaching President Donald Trump.

Host Erin Burnett said, “Is impeaching Trump on the table for you?”

Thompson said, “Well, absolutely. I think everything is before us. And for me, if it hits the table, I’ll support it.”

Burnett said, “Which is obviously a significant statement here because it very well may come to that. But when it came to the impeachment today, that was of Pete Hegseth, and I’m trying to understand what happened. It obviously failed, but because 11 Democrats were absent tonight for the vote. Do you feel your own party cost you the chance to move forward with impeachment, given that that impeachment was led by a Republican?”

Thompson said, “Well, I think it’s a problem. Obviously, it came up. If we’d had our members there the outcome could have very well been different. But there will be other opportunities. I think the record is clear in terms of the Department of Defense, and the mismanagement, and the fact that we’re at a war that Congress had nothing to do with approving. So clearly, there are some things that we will address in the near future.”

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