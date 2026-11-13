MS NOW’s Psaki: ‘Haphazard’ Trump Admin Giving ‘Confusing Information’ on Ground Stop

Friday on MS NOW’s “The Briefing,” network anchor Jen Psaki said Trump administration officials are acting haphazardly and giving out “confusing information” on the ground stop ordered by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Psaki said, “We’ve been following, of course, the FAA’s ground stop of all flights nationwide. A press conference was just wrapped at the White House. We’re going to get into details of that in a moment. As you know, this has been in place for nearly 4.5 hours, but was just lifted. We have been getting very little official information from the administration. I can tell you from working in two, that is not normal in any way, shape or form while the airspace was actually shut down across the country. And when we finally did hear from the transportation secretary, he gave what I would consider pretty limited and confusing information on what exactly happened. And this is important because this is an opportunity to speak to everybody out there at airports, waiting to hear updates on their loved ones, wondering about their travel this weekend, in the weeks to come, leading up to Thanksgiving,”

She added, “They didn’t really give people transparency on the process and what the process looks like from here. We’re going to do a review over the course of the next 48 hours. We’re going to give you an update at the end of 48 hours or 72 hours or next week or whatever. And instead of doing that, it felt very haphazard and very loose to me.”

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