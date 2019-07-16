Spain’s National Police Arrest ‘Bigwig’ Who Hid Cocaine Under Toupee

Officers at a Barcelona airport arrested a man attempting to smuggle drugs under a hairpiece, according to Spain’s national police force.

The Colombian national found a way to smuggle half a kilogram of cocaine under a hairpiece resembling a toupee, the police force tweeted Tuesday.

“His hair is going to fall off!” the police force joked, according to a translation of the tweet.

Reuters reported that officers noticed him looking nervous while passing through airport security into Spain from Bogotá, Colombia, while he wore the hairpiece carrying cocaine with a street value of $34,000.

Police released side-by-side photos of the man — one with the wig on and one with the smuggled drugs on top of his head — but did not release his identity.

The man was arrested at the end of June, but he is far from the only Colombian drug smuggler to make it through Spain’s borders.

In May, Spain’s police force arrested 12 gang members who smuggled cocaine products from Colombia before extracting the drug at laboratories in Spain.