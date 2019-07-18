Police arrested a suspect in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on July 11 for the theft of 18 cars during a 24-hour period.

Terry Johnson, 34, was also charged with property damage and other related offenses, CBS Baltimore reports.

Johnson is currently being held on a no-bond status in Prince George’s County at the Department of Corrections.

Reports state that a citizen called 911 at 4:30 a.m. on the day of the arrest and told police about a vehicle theft in the area. Officers responded to the scene and located a man matching Johnson’s description who was wanted for a series of vehicle break-ins in the surrounding neighborhood.

Johnson allegedly led police on a brief foot chase but was quickly apprehended by the officers, who found items linked to the thefts inside of his pockets.

Several teenagers, also in Prince George’s County, were arrested Tuesday morning after they allegedly robbed a pharmacy retail store at gunpoint in Clinton.

Reports state that police located the suspects’ vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop when they drove off. A few minutes later, the car crashed on the Georgia Avenue exit ramp near Capital Beltway in Montgomery County.

Police said the pursuit ended at approximately 2:07 a.m., adding that no one was hurt during the wreck.

Authorities identified the suspects as David McKinney, 19, of Washington, DC; Corey Nelson, 18, of Washington, DC; Rodney Wood, 18, of Alexandria, and Keondre Reel, 17, of Washington, DC.

Police charged all of them with robbery, including a juvenile female suspect.

Via the department’s blog, the Prince George’s County Police Department thanked the officers for apprehending the five suspects.

“Their eventual capture was thanks to several members of our Bureau of Patrol. Our Aviation Section was, also, called in for aerial support and maintained visual contact of the fleeing car throughout the pursuit,” the department wrote.