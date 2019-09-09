A 73-year-old Maryland woman is accused of murdering her 82-year-old neighbor with a brick on Sunday morning.

Prince George’s County police investigators say Chun Yong Oh, of Bladensburg, repeatedly used a brick to strike Hwa Cha Pak after a dispute, Fox 5 DC reported.

Officers responded to a phone call at the apartment complex on the 5900 block of Emerson Street at 7:15 a.m. Sunday when they found Pak’s body in the apartment’s garden area.

Police say Pak suffered from trauma to her upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Preliminary investigation reveals Oh and the victim had been in a dispute prior to the murder,” the Prince George’s County Police Department said in a statement. “Oh then struck the victim multiple times with a brick.”

Stunned neighbors told NBC 4 Washington that both were longtime friends who lived at the senior living facility together.

Authorities say Oh called 911 to report herself as the killer.

Police charged Oh with first and second-degree murder, and she is being held without bond.