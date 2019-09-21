VIDEO: Two Pennsylvania Gunmen Shoot Each Other Around Minivan

Two Pennsylvania gunmen were engaged in a shootout with each other around a minivan on Friday, according to police surveillance footage of the incident.

The two men approached each other in the residential neighborhood of Chester City around 8:00 a.m. Friday when they drew their weapons, NBC Philadelphia reported.

The video shows the dueling men using the silver minivan as a shield while they run in circles shooting at each other a block away from a local elementary school.

Speaking on this video now, @ChesterPolicePA Commissioner confirming this did not involve students but instead “30YO idiots.” He says the identified 1 man & are preparing arrest warrant currently. Says they are working to identify 2nd shooter- “we’re going to get him too.” pic.twitter.com/Tv9rVjKTa0 — Kelly Rule (@KellyRuleTV) September 20, 2019

Young children across the street ran for cover, and a man exiting a vehicle parked in front of the shooting also managed to flee.

Towards the end of the 29-second video, one of the gunman escapes the gunfight away from the camera’s view.

The Chester Police Department identified one of the suspects as Haneef Payne and issued a warrant for his arrest, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Police are still searching for the other suspect in the video.

This is the second shooting in the area over the past 24 hours. Fox 29 reported that two teenagers, ages 15 and 17, had been shot on Thursday afternoon. Both victims were taken to a local hospital.

Police say Friday’s shootout had nothing to do with the shooting the day before.