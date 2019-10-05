60 Minutes: Serial Killer Confesses to Murdering 93 Women

A prolific serial killer confessed to murdering 93 women throughout his lifetime, according to a 60 Minutes special set to air Sunday evening.

The program, set to air on CBS at 7 p.m. on Sunday, focuses on how Texas Ranger James Holland was able to get serial killer Samuel Little to open up about the killings.

Holland said he was able to get through to Little by agreeing with him that he was a killer and not just a rapist. His interrogation tactic enabled Little to present detailed, vivid memories of each woman he killed.

“There’s indications of visualization, of when he’s thinking about a crime scene. He’ll start stroking his face. And as he’s starting to picture a victim, you’ll see him look out and up,” Holland said.

“And you can tell he has this revolving carousel of victims, and it’s just spinning, and he’s waiting for it to stop at the one that he wants to talk about,” he added.

Little also had the ability to sketch out the likenesses of the women he killed, creating a collection which Holland showed in the 60 Minutes interview.

The FBI released those drawings back in February to get help in identifying some of Little’s victims. Little is currently incarcerated and serving three life sentences, which has led him to be forthcoming with investigators around the country.