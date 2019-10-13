Chicago Man Allegedly Shoots, Kills Four Neighbors During Dinner

A suspect in Chicago allegedly shot and killed four of his neighbors as they ate dinner on Saturday evening on the city’s Northwest Side.

Police said the 67-year-old retired construction worker entered his neighbor’s second-floor condo located in the 6700 block of West Irving Park Road and fatally shot three men and one woman as they shared a meal.

Authorities said the suspect, who has not yet been identified, then went to the floor above and shot another woman. She was later taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

“When he walked into that neighbor’s apartment, there were four people at the table eating dinner,” said First Deputy Superintendent Anthony Riccio. “For reasons we don’t yet know, he opened fire and killed them.”

Riccio said all of the victims knew the suspect and noted that the residents claimed he had “anger management issues.”

“We don’t know what set him off tonight. Most of the occupants inside the building have had problems with him in the past, but certainly nothing of this magnitude,” Riccio commented.

Reports said once the suspect was taken into custody, police recovered a weapon at the scene of the shooting.

On Saturday night, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot called the event “devastating” and said incidents like it were happening too often:

Today’s mass shooting at a condo building on W. Irving Park is devastating and almost unfathomable, except it is happening way too frequently—not only here, but across our country. — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) October 13, 2019

“We mourn the loss, honor the victims, and continue the hard but necessary work of keeping our neighborhoods safe, and taking guns out of the hands of those who are mentally infirm,” she wrote in another tweet on Saturday.

However, Breitbart News reported on July 16 that Illinois State Rep. La Shawn Ford (D-Chicago) said he was urging Chicago residents to arm themselves after 41 people were shot between July 12 and 14. Nine of the 41 victims died from their wounds.

Ford also said that during one of the shootings, bullets struck his own vehicle.

“I’m working with a concealed carry instructor and we’re going to go through the neighborhood and we’re going to encourage people to get their concealed carry license because it makes no sense for people not to have the protections that they need,” Ford told WLS-AM 890 News.