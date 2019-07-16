Illinois State Rep. La Shawn Ford (D-Chicago) responded to the Windy City’s latest round of weekend shootings by encouraging his constituents to arm themselves for self-defense.

At least 41 people were shot, nine fatally, in Chicago July 12-14. Bullets struck Ford’s car during one of the shootings, prompting him to tell WLS-AM 890 News:

I’m working with a concealed carry instructor and we’re going to go through the neighborhood and we’re going to encourage people to get their concealed carry license because it makes no sense for people not to have the protections that they need.

At least 66 people were shot in Chicago, five fatally, over the 2019 Fourth of July weekend. Additionally, at least 56 were shot, four fatally, the weekend prior to the Fourth of July.

On February 3, Chicago Business quoted State Rep. Ford pushing more federal and state gun control.

