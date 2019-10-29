Police: Suspected Bag of Heroin Found in Child’s Halloween Bag

A parent found what is suspected to be a bag of heroin in their child’s Halloween candy haul after attending a Trunk or Treat event at a New Jersey community center, police said Saturday.

The parent searched the child’s candy bag and noticed the bag after attending the Friday Halloween event at the Family Success Center in Middle Township, NJ.com reported.

Middle Township Police Capt. William Adams said the suspected drug had not been tested to determine if it was heroin.

The child did not come into contact with the substance, the Associated Press reported.

Middle Township police warned parents and guardians Saturday “to check their children’s candy bags thoroughly and contact the police if they discover anything suspicious, harmful or out of the ordinary.”

No other incidents have been reported, police said.

The Middle Township Police Patrol and Major Crimes Unit are actively investigating the incident and are encouraging those with information to call the police at (609) 465-8700.