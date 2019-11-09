Racism Charge: Target Labels Only Dark Makeup with Anti-Theft Stickers

Retail giant Target has been accused of racism for marking only its darkest makeups with anti-theft stickers, a report says.

Twitter users have lambasted the department store for the stickers that seem to be placed only on the darker shades of makeup, and one tweet began going viral over the accusation.

One Target customer reportedly tweeted, “Any reason you only put these anti-theft devices on the darkest shades?”

The decision to mark only the darkest makeup for anti-theft warnings was originally reported by the website Daily Dot:

Viral photo shows Target anti-theft stickers only on darker shades of makeup: https://t.co/EXszyfFUF0 pic.twitter.com/VETa3uG7Xs — The Daily Dot (@dailydot) November 8, 2019

Many other Twitter users quickly jumped on the incident, calling Target racist for assuming only the darkest shades were liable to be stolen:

Are they implying dark skin shades are the only ones being stolen? — ExhaustedMom (@ExhaustedMom5) November 7, 2019

Target’s customer service department reached out to the original Twitter user and asked which store the user patronized, and a short time later, the original tweet that had started to go viral was deleted.

Target promised to look into the incident.

But the incident still spurred many to comment on social media:

Found this on a makeup group I’m in, @Target care to explain your reasoning behind only tagging the dark shades? pic.twitter.com/kuYUowylSS — Leslie Washington (@lookswithleslie) November 6, 2019

'I’m sick of the subliminal shade!’: Angry Target shoppers say anti-theft stickers are only being placed on darker shades of makeup https://t.co/F25XkqplXH — ὏The_News_DIVA὏ (@The_News_DIVA) November 9, 2019

Some, though, stuck up for Target and insisted that darker makeup is stolen in greater numbers:

Sorry, not sorry… https://t.co/Z8yXvvTBxG … stats say one thing, other folks say another… I prefer the numbers – which don't lie… #reality #sucks — Dennis Price (@JustAHobbit) November 9, 2019

Alright, I have a serious question here. In all likelihood, a decision to place theft-deterrent devices on items is not made by a human, but is generated by an inventory management software system that… https://t.co/IfYlyG96ja — Robert L. Lynch (@robertllynch) November 8, 2019

Follow Warner Todd Huston on facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.