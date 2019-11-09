Racism Charge: Target Labels Only Dark Makeup with Anti-Theft Stickers

Retail giant Target has been accused of racism for marking only its darkest makeups with anti-theft stickers, a report says.

Twitter users have lambasted the department store for the stickers that seem to be placed only on the darker shades of makeup, and one tweet began going viral over the accusation.

One Target customer reportedly tweeted, “Any reason you only put these anti-theft devices on the darkest shades?”

The decision to mark only the darkest makeup for anti-theft warnings was originally reported by the website Daily Dot:

Many other Twitter users quickly jumped on the incident, calling Target racist for assuming only the darkest shades were liable to be stolen:

Target’s customer service department reached out to the original Twitter user and asked which store the user patronized, and a short time later, the original tweet that had started to go viral was deleted.

Target promised to look into the incident.

But the incident still spurred many to comment on social media:

Some, though, stuck up for Target and insisted that darker makeup is stolen in greater numbers:

