Grandmother, Granddaughter Allegedly Caught with 200 Pounds of Meth

Authorities arrested a 65-year-old grandmother and her 19-year-old granddaughter at a San Diego border crossing after they allegedly tried to sneak 200 pounds of methamphetamine into the U.S.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials say the drug bust went down around 12:40 p.m. on January 19, according to a press release from CBP.

The women, who are both U.S. citizens, attempted to cross the border in their 2006 Dodge Durango.

A CBP canine team was inspecting vehicle lanes when one of the K9s alerted officers to the vehicle’s passenger-side door so officers could pull the car aside for additional inspection.

Officers later seized 299 packets of meth weighing about 2019 pounds, with an estimated street value of more than $416,000, KSWB reported.

The officers confiscated both the vehicle and the drugs, and both women were taken into custody by Homeland Security Investigation agents.

It is unclear if the women have attorneys representing them.

This is not the first big recent drug bust officials have made over the past few days.

U.S. Border Patrol officials seized more than $1.4 million in narcotics over a four-day period from Saturday to Tuesday after taking down six narcotic smuggling attempts in the Rio Grande Valley in Texas, according to a release from CBP.