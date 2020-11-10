GRAPHIC VIDEO: Alleged Attacker Stabs Man in the Head in NYC

An alleged attacker stabbed a man in the head several times in the Harlem neighborhood of Manhattan in New York City Monday, according to a graphic video.

The video, which was obtained by the New York Post, showed the alleged attacker brandishing a knife with his right hand and grabbing the victim by his sweatshirt using his left hand.

The suspect allegedly stabbed the man at least eight times, two of those times directly in the face, before fleeing the scene, according to the video.

The attack was reportedly part of an attempted robbery.

The attack took place shortly after 1 a.m. at the intersection of East 108th Street and Second Avenue, police said.

Police arrested a 17-year-old suspect not too long after the attack after following a trail of the victim’s blood.

Police said the teen faces charges of attempted murder, robbery, and possession of a weapon.

The 40-year-old man was transported to Harlem Hospital, where he was listed as in stable condition.

Monday night’s stabbing was not the only stabbing to take place in Harlem this week.

The Post reported that a 22-year-old man was stabbed in the back also in Manhattan’s Harlem neighborhood Saturday afternoon. He was also transported to Harlem Hospital, where he was listed as being in stable condition.

The three suspects in that case are at large.