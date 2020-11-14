The New Orleans Police Department has launched an investigation after three gunmen allegedly carjacked and assaulted a homeowner in his driveway.

Police are searching for three people in connection with an armed robbery Wednesday, WDSU reported.

The three pictured suspects were captured on video approaching the victim, who was working in his driveway, and demanded that the victim hand over his car keys at gunpoint, police said.

The victim refused, so the suspects struck the victim with the handgun multiple times and forced him to give up his keys, according to the police report.

Police said the victim suffered from a laceration to his head and multiple contusions.

The suspects then allegedly carjacked the vehicle and fled the scene.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the incident is asked to call NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070 or send an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.