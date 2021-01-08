FBI Releases Photo of Suspect Accused of Placing Explosives in D.C.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) released a photo Wednesday of a person suspected of leaving two bombs at the Democrat National Committee (DNC) and Republican National Committee (RNC) buildings in Washington, D.C., this week.

“Along with providing the suspect’s photo, the federal agency announced Thursday night it is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to a conviction in the case,” the New York Post reported.

The FBI Washington Field shared the picture of the individual wearing a hoodie, mask, dark colored gloves, and carrying an object:

#FBIWFO is offering a reward of up to $50K for info leading to the location, arrest & conviction of the person(s) responsible for the pipe bombs found in DC on Jan. 6. https://t.co/q9pdw6Rnoy pic.twitter.com/aQ7Vz4uydO — FBI Washington Field (@FBIWFO) January 8, 2021

In a press release, the FBI described the explosives as “Suspected Pipe Bombs” and detailed Wednesday’s events:

At approximately 1:00 p.m. EST on January 6, 2021, multiple law enforcement agencies received reports of a suspected pipe bomb with wires at the headquarters of the Republican National Committee (RNC) located at 310 First Street Southeast in Washington, D.C. At approximately 1:15 p.m. EST, a second suspected pipe bomb with similar descriptors was reported at the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) at 430 South Capitol Street Southeast #3 in Washington, D.C.