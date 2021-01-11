Police: 9-Year-Old Saves Sister in Carjacking Involving Two Men

A nine-year-old is being hailed as a hero for saving his younger sister in a carjacking involving two men on Thursday, police said Friday.

The Moody, Alabama, Police Department released a statement Friday saying that a woman was robbed at gunpoint while getting gas for her car by U.S. Highway 411 and I-20.

One of the suspects, identified as Kendarian Toran, 18, of Jackson, Mississippi, hopped out of a parked SUV on the other side of the pump and made his way into the driver’s seat of the woman’s car, the Mississippi Clarion-Ledger reported.

He allegedly pointed a gun at the woman when she attempted to stop him.

The woman’s two children were in the back seat during the incident. The woman’s nine-year-old son got out of the car, ran to the other side, and pulled his five-year-old sister out of the car before the suspects could get away with them in the car.

The police department described the nine-year-old’s act “an incredible act of bravery and composure.”

Chief Thomas Hunt said he would recognize the boy for rescuing his sister at a later date, according to the Facebook post.

Alabama and Mississippi police pursued the two suspects in a brief car chase through Mississippi, before the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office took them into custody.

Police identified Eric White, 23, of Jackson, as the second suspect in the SUV, which was stolen in Jackson the day before the alleged carjacking.

St. Clair County District Attorney Lyle Harmon said the two suspects face armed robbery and vehicle theft charges.

Both men are awaiting extradition at Rankin County Jail.