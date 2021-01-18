Police: Hiker Finds Human Remains in New York City Park

A Staten Island, New York, hiker found human remains while walking in Mariners Marsh Park, police said.

The hiker found a human skull and several other bones Sunday morning near a fence by Richmond Terrace, the New York Post reported.

When the police arrived, they found the skull and a bone sticking out of a pair of boots. Detectives closed the area off and set up a crime scene.

Investigators then found more bones, a wallet with a 2005 calendar card, empty bottles of alcohol, a glove, and a rolled-up carpet.

It is unclear whether those items were connected to the human remains, which authorities say is from a man believed to have been in his late teens or early 20s.

This is not the first time a hiker has found human remains while out on the trail in recent months.

In January 2020, a Louisville, Kentucky, hiker found human remains while on her walk through Iroquois Park, and in that same month, hikers in Colorado Springs, Colorado, found human bones off a trail in thick brush.