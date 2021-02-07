A Tesla driver’s dashcam recorded the moment an alleged smash-and-grab robbery occurred Friday in San Francisco traffic.

“Video shows a silver Prius was sitting in traffic at the Interstate 80 on-ramp near 8th street when a black car pulls up behind it,” KPIX reported Sunday.

Moments later, a person gets out of the black vehicle, approaches the silver Prius, and appears to smash in the back window:

ROBBED WHILE DRIVING: Ben & Masha, real estate photographers noticed someone was following them near the on-ramp heading east on I-80 WATCH: their window gets smashed & suspects take $7K in photo equipment. Tesla driver Alex caught it all camera. https://t.co/dfdfCRywJ7 pic.twitter.com/YyCz8Jg00B — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) February 6, 2021

The person reaches inside and pulls out a bag as glass flies everywhere. The individual then jumps back into the black car and shuts the door before fleeing the scene.

As it drives away, two people inside the Prius get out and run to the back of their car.

The victims were a husband and wife from Iran, according to ABC 7.

“Ben says him and his wife, Masha, are real estate photographers and were on a shoot near Dolores Park,” the report stated, adding Ben told the outlet his wife noticed someone following them when they left the shoot.

“The couple says about $7,000 worth of camera equipment was stolen. They said they have not seen anything like this before and have filed a police report,” the article continued.

Meanwhile, San Francisco police recently arrested a 19-year-old man on suspicion of murder following a fatal attack on an 84-year-old man in the Anza Vista neighborhood.

“Officers arrested Antoine Watson on Saturday after serving a warrant at a Daly City home. The suspect was booked on suspicion of murder, elder abuse, and assault with a deadly weapon,” Breitbart News reported February 2.

The victim, Vicha Ratanapakdee, was originally from Thailand and lived in the city.

Video footage recorded from across the street showed an individual running toward the elderly man and knocking him on the ground before walking away.

WARNING – This video may be disturbing to some viewers:

LATEST: Horrific video of fatal attack Thursday on 84-year-old Vicha Ratanapakdee. Details -> https://t.co/6Z5rqIQpcZ pic.twitter.com/PJnuuWgE3Y — Evan Sernoffsky (@EvanSernoffsky) February 1, 2021

The victim was taken to a hospital for life-threatening injuries but died January 30.

The suspect’s motivation for the alleged attack was not immediately clear, the report concluded.