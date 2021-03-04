Florida Man Gets 20 Years in Prison for Severing Wife’s Lover’s Penis

A Florida man received a 20-year prison sentence after being found guilty of tying up his wife’s lover and severing the man’s penis with scissors.

Alex Bonilla, 51, entered a “no contest” plea in February on multiple charges, including one count of kidnapping to inflict bodily harm, one count of burglary while armed, one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and one count of aggravated assault with a firearm, WKMG reported.

Bonilla was also sentenced to ten years of probation for the attack.

The Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office stated the victim called 911 around 11:00 a.m. on July 14, 2019, and said his neighbor broke into his home armed with a weapon and bound him up.

Bonilla then held the man at gunpoint, forcefully severed his penis with a pair of scissors, and took the dismembered body part back to his home, WFLA said.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The Orlando Sentinel wrote that Bonilla discovered his wife was having a sexual affair with his neighbor two months before the incident.

The judge also ordered Bonilla to pay more than $251,000 in fines.

