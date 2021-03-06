Woman Accused of Stealing, Crashing Car with Toddler Inside

A Philadelphia woman is accused of stealing and crashing a car with a two-year-old inside early Saturday morning, according to authorities.

Police said the child’s mother left the car running with the toddler still inside while she entered a store on Olney Avenue and 5th Street, according to a report from WPVI.

While the mother was in the store, the woman allegedly carjacked the Mazda and drove away.

Authorities said the driver lost control, crashed into a parked vehicle, and ran inside a home three miles from where she allegedly stole the vehicle. The vehicle sustained major damage to its front end.

Police then took the woman into custody after they found her attempting to walk away from the crash around 1:00 a.m., NBC 10 Philadelphia reported.

Investigators say the child was taken to the hospital as a precaution, although the child was not injured. CBS Philadelphia reported that the toddler was later reunited with his mother.