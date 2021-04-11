A woman reportedly claimed she was the literary character Harry Potter following a deadly hit-and-run crash this week in Boca Raton, Florida.

“According to police, Nastasia Snape, 23, of North Lauderdale, was driving erratically on Ocean Boulevard Friday morning when she struck two pedestrians,” CBS 12 reported.

Authorities identified the victims as Sandra Feuerstein and six-year-old Anthony Ovchinnikov.

Feuerstein, who was a federal judge in Long Island, New York, was later pronounced dead at Delray Medical Center. The child was seriously injured.

The CBS report continued:

Investigators say Snape took off from the scene of the deadly crash and was later taken into custody in Delray Beach, where she crashed her vehicle. As an officer approached her crashed vehicle, he said Snape was convulsing or having a seizure. He said Snape said she was OK but then began to scream and fight with paramedics saying she was “Harry Potter.” Medics had to administer a drug to calm Snape down, police said.

The suspect reportedly continued acting erratically at the hospital and said she was involved in a crash before reversing her position, officers explained.

“When police searched her purse for identification, they found several small containers containing a common synthetic designer drug called ‘T’ salts, as well as rolling papers,” WPTV reported.

The suspect was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death and leaving the scene of a crash that involved injury.

Former President George W. Bush appointed Judge Feuerstein in 2003 and she also served as a New York State judge for 16 years, according to the Long Island Press.

“Numerous high-profile criminal cases and lawsuits came through her courtroom during her time on the federal bench, including Long Islanders convicted of joining al-Qaeda, sex trafficking ring leaders, and a lawsuit over federally protected Piping Plovers on Fire Island,” the magazine reported.