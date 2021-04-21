Police: Mom Arrested After 10-Year-Old’s Body Found in Car Trunk

Police arrested a Louisville, Kentucky, mother after authorities found the body of her ten-year-old son in the trunk of her car, authorities said.

Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a home in the Taylor Berry neighborhood around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, WDRB reported.

Police were conducting a welfare check after someone reported seeing a woman with a gun on the home’s porch and a deceased boy wrapped in a blanket.

Once officers arrived, they discovered blood on the porch steps, the arrest report noted. Police investigated the home a little further and opened up the trunk of a car belonging to one of the home’s residents, Kaitlyn Higgins, 28.

Inside the trunk, they found the body of a ten-year-old boy who sustained a fatal gunshot wound around 9:30 p.m., the Louisville Courier-Journal reported.

When the police interviewed Higgins, she allegedly told them that she severed the boy’s tongue, fatally shot him, and placed his body in the trunk of the car.

Police arrested Higgins and charged her with one count of murder and one count of tampering with physical evidence.

Higgins is being held on a $250,000 cash bond and is due in court for an arraignment hearing Thursday at 9:00 a.m., WHAS reported.

The Louisville Metro Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating the incident.