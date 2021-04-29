Suspect Steals Off-Duty LAPD Officer’s Gun, Shoots Him Multiple Times

An off-duty LAPD officer was shot multiple times Wednesday afternoon as he tried to thwart a burglar who targeted his personal vehicle.

Fox 11 reports the off-duty officer was “with a woman leaving their apartment and heading to the locked parking garage,” where he noticed the suspect sitting inside his personal vehicle.

The suspect was allegedly wearing the officer’s bulletproof vest and holding the officer’s service firearm.

The officer tried to stop the burglary, at which time the suspect began shooting. The officer was struck multiple times but managed to return fire, using his backup gun.

The exchange gunfire moved from the garage to the street, where the officer wounded the suspect and recovered the service firearm.

The New York Post quoted LAPD chief Michael Moore commenting on the incident: “From what started out as a burglary, a theft into a vehicle, and the senselessness of this escalated into this level of violence just has me extremely troubled.”

The officer and suspect were both transported to the hospital in stable condition.

