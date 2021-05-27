57-Year-Old San Jose Attacker Used Two Handguns

The 57-year-old suspect in Wednesday’s San Jose Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) shooting used two handguns to carry out the heinous act.

Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith indicated the attacker “had two semiautomatic handguns and 11 loaded magazines,” Yahoo News reported.

#BREAKING: Gunman picture. #VTA employee Samuel Cassidy. Listed as a “substation maintainer.” Killed himself after mass shooting at @VTA facility in #SanJose. 8 victims dead (another remains in critical condition). Live coverage @nbcbayarea. #SanJoseShooting pic.twitter.com/VYFx3ypxbF — Raj Mathai (@rajmathai) May 26, 2021

Breitbart News noted eight people died in Wednesday’s attack.

Police began receiving 911 calls about gunshots at the VTA facility around 6:30 a.m. Pacific Time. Police reported the attacker was dead at 8:10 a.m. Pacific Time.

The shooting suspect was as an employee of VTA and Mercury News explained that the suspect’s ex-wife described him as having “two sides.”

Cecilia Nelms said, “He had two sides. When he was in a good mood, he was a great guy. When he was mad, he was mad.”

