L.A. Couple Convicted in $21 Million Coronavirus Relief Scam on the Run

Amy Furr

A Los Angeles couple convicted of helping steal $21 million in coronavirus relief funds is on the run after allegedly severing their ankle monitors, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Forty-three-year-old Richard Ayvazyan and his wife, 37-year-old Marietta Terabelian, are now considered fugitives, the Associated Press (AP) reported Wednesday.

