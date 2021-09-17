A Georgia man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges stemming from the rape of a 75-year-old woman in her senior living center apartment.

Twenty-nine-year-old Travale Farris pleaded guilty to all counts stemming from the attack, which included “rape, aggravated sexual battery, kidnapping, false imprisonment, burglary, exploitation and intimidation of an elder person, and three counts of criminal attempt to commit a felony,” according to a Facebook post by the McDonough Police Department. The sentencing occurred on September 16.

Farris cannot be granted parole during his sentence. He will be on probation for the rest of his days after the term ends, and he will be required to register as a sex offender. Furthermore, he must avoid contact with his victim and steer clear of Heritage at Mcdonough Senior Living Center in Henry County, Georgia, where the brutal attack took place

The attack occurred in February when Farris entered the elderly woman’s unlocked unit and carried out the heinous rape. A video surveillance tape showed the man was walking around Heritage at Mcdonough Senior Living Center and was checking the doors of the different units to see if they were unlocked. Farris was able to enter one unit where he raped the 75-year-old victim and then “casually walked out of the apartment,” according to police.

Darius Pattillo, district attorney of Henry County, shared his thoughts after the sentencing in a statement to reporters. “This was a horrific crime and we are grateful to bring justice for this survivor,” he explained. “We wanted to ensure that Mr. Farris cannot harm any more of our county’s elderly population. Under this sentence, there is no possibility of parole and he must serve every day of that 25 years and continue to be supervised by officers for the rest of his life.”

Farris was arrested after a positive DNA match in March. The match was made possible after authorities had previously acquired Farris’s DNA during his incarceration at Muscogee County Prison, where he was serving a term for burglary and theft. Farris was released in December of 2018.