Parents to Protest at Brian Laundrie’s Home amid Search for Gabby Petito

Parents in North Port, Florida, are planning to protest Friday at Brian Laundrie’s house, the person of interest in Gabby Petito’s disappearance, and encourage him to work with investigators.

The event scheduled for 5:00 p.m. comes as the family of the missing young woman has repeatedly asked Laundrie to give more information, Fox News reported.

“We’re all trying to find the answer and the only person who knows it is sitting over in their house,” Petito’s father, Joe, said during a recent interview on Fox News’ Hannity.

“You can’t have a more frustrating situation… Look where we are. Everyone’s sitting here trying to bring Gabby home and the only one who doesn’t care is the one who’s supposed to care about her the most,” he added.

Petito’s mom, dad, and stepparents said they tried to contact Laundrie’s parents multiple times but did not receive a response.

“We’re asking everybody to continue looking because obviously the three people that live in that house just don’t care,” Joe stated. “They can put whatever statement they want out. At the end of the day, they do not care. It’s as cold and as cruel as you can possibly be.”

Utah’s Moab City Police Department recently released video footage of officers interacting with Gabby, the 22-year-old who documented her cross-country journey online, and boyfriend, Laundrie, on August 12.

The body camera video showed officers responding to a 911 call about a domestic incident between the two.

Meanwhile, Laundrie’s sister, Cassie, said she had not been able to contact her brother either.

“I haven’t been able to talk to him. I wish I could talk to him,” she explained, adding, “Me and my family want Gabby to be found safe. She is like a sister and my children love her. All I want is for her to come home safe and sound and this to be just a big misunderstanding.”

Fox 4 Now shared video footage Thursday of Laundrie’s neighbors driving back and forth outside his house with signs reading, “The Truth Will Come Out, Where Is She?” and “Talk Brian!”

“If it was my daughter that was missing, I can’t think of anybody that would stop me from going in that house, grabbing that kid, and finding out information,” neighbor Jason Sternquist told the outlet.