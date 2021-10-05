A request to give George Floyd a posthumous pardon is on its way to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) after a public defender claimed Floyd was framed during a 2004 drug bust by a former Houston detective indicted on murder charges.

In a recent letter to Floyd’s public defender, Allison Mathis, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles said it had “completed their consideration of your client’s application requesting a Full Pardon and have voted to recommend clemency,” ABC News reported Tuesday.

#BREAKING The Texas parole board just recommended posthumous clemency for #GeorgeFloyd. This is for the 2004 drug charge he got in Houston, when he was arrested by a cop now accused of fabricating informants. Now, the decision moves to @GovAbbott.https://t.co/NvfljUbgXb pic.twitter.com/DvJ8DAg4Ns — Keri Blakinger (@keribla) October 4, 2021

The board sent the recommendation to Gov. Abbott for final disposition, however, he has so far not said if he will give the pardon.