VIDEO: Security Guard Shot While Protecting California News Crew Dies

A security guard who was shot during an attempted armed robbery while working alongside California’s KRON4 news crew has died from his injuries, the outlet reported Saturday.

The victim’s name is Kevin Nishita, and he left behind his wife, two children, and three grandchildren. Nishita was an armed security guard for Star Protection Agency and was a former policeman.

UPDATE: The victim is Kevin Nishita. He leaves behind a wife, two children and three grandchildren. He worked as an armed guard for Star Protection Agency and is a former Police officer. https://t.co/kiNB1tiL6n pic.twitter.com/bOX8y4LxC2 — KRON4 News (@kron4news) November 27, 2021

A $32,500 reward has been offered for information resulting in an arrest.

The outlet said, “The KRON4 crew was covering a story on Wednesday about a recent robbery where 12 thieves wearing masks and hoods raided a clothing store on the 300 block of 14th Street,” adding that at 12:20 p.m. Wednesday, an assailant attempted to steal KRON4’s camera equipment, according to police.”

The armed guard was shot in his lower abdomen. The reporter did not suffer any injuries.

OPD is investigating an attempted armed robbery and shooting of an armed security guard. The incident happened today just before 12:30PM in the 300 block of 14th Street. The security guard was struck by gunfire as he was accompanying a media crew who was working on a news story. pic.twitter.com/0n95nF7Met — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) November 25, 2021

The guard was transported to Highland Hospital and listed in critical condition prior to surgery.

A man from Berkeley who was nearby was hit with bullet shrapnel, according to Oakland police. The man received treatment at a hospital and later listed in stable condition.

Donations from KRON4, Nexstar Media Inc., Star Protection Agency, and the Oakland Police Department raised the reward to $32,500.

The news outlet’s vice president and general manager, Jim Rose, stated:

We are devastated by the loss of security guard and our friend, Kevin Nishita. Our deepest sympathy goes to Kevin’s wife, his children, his family, and to all his friends and colleagues. This senseless loss of life is due to yet another violent criminal act in the Bay Area. We hope that offering a reward will help lead to the arrest of those responsible so they can face justice for this terrible tragedy.

Not the news any of us wanted to share this morning. My heart breaks for our security guard’s family, and our entire KRON4 news family. This is so senseless. Reward now $32,500 https://t.co/Ks7uOYHthi — Noelle Bellow (@noellebellow) November 27, 2021

Meanwhile, Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said there were many factors causing crime in the area, KRON4 reported on November 17.

This year has been violent in Oakland, and the city experienced 120 murders and 550 shootings at the time the article was published.

“The first thing I think about is that it’s not just a number that it represents so many families that have been impacted by violence,” Armstrong said.