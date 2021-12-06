A suspect with two “wooden daggers” threatened to kill a 46-year-old woman on a Manhattan subway last Monday, police say.

The incident occurred near Lexington Avenue and the 59th Street Station around 7:20 a.m., the New York Post reports.

Police say the man directed “anti-white statements” at the victim and threatened her life. New York Police Department’s (NYPD) Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the incident and released an image of the suspect on Twitter. The suspect is seen holding one of the make-shift “daggers” while another extends out of his pants pocket:

On 11/29/21, at approx. 7:20 AM, a female, 46, was on a S/B “4” train in the vicinity of the 59th St station when a male made anti-white statements and threatened to kill her, while brandishing wooden daggers. Note tattoo on face⬇️. Any info? DM @NYPDTips or ☎️1-800-577-TIPS pic.twitter.com/SB1E5PILBl — NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) December 6, 2021

No injuries were reported Monday, and the suspect remains at large, according to the New York Post. Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

News of the ordeal comes after police said a suspected gang member allegedly fatally stabbed a 30-year-old Columbia University Ph.D. student in Manhattan’s Morningside Park on Thursday night, Breitbart News reported. Moments later, the suspect, 25-year-old Vincent Pinkney, allegedly stabbed a tourist. Police say they found Pinkney threatening a third person with a knife in Central Park when they arrested him.