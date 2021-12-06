Man Wielding ‘Wooden Daggers’ Threatens to Kill Woman on NYC Subway, Police Say

A suspect with two “wooden daggers” threatened to kill a 46-year-old woman on a Manhattan subway last Monday, police say (DCPI).
The incident occurred near Lexington Avenue and the 59th Street Station around 7:20 a.m., the New York Post reports.

Police say the man directed “anti-white statements” at the victim and threatened her life. New York Police Department’s (NYPD) Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the incident and released an image of the suspect on Twitter. The suspect is seen holding one of the make-shift “daggers” while another extends out of his pants pocket:

No injuries were reported Monday, and the suspect remains at large, according to the New York Post. Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

News of the ordeal comes after police said a suspected gang member allegedly fatally stabbed a 30-year-old Columbia University Ph.D. student in Manhattan’s Morningside Park on Thursday night, Breitbart News reported. Moments later, the suspect, 25-year-old Vincent Pinkney, allegedly stabbed a tourist. Police say they found Pinkney threatening a third person with a knife in Central Park when they arrested him.

